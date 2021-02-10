Liquor Smugglers Kill Constable, Grievously Injure Police Officer After Hostage Drama in UP's Kasganj

A police constable was killed and a sub-inspector was grievously injured in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh after they were taken hostage and assaulted by aides of a known liquor smuggler on Tuesday.

The deceased constable has been identified as Devendra while the SI has been identified as Ashok Kumar.

The two policemen had reportedly gone to serve a legal notice for attachment of property to a history-sheeter named Moti over his alleged liquor smuggling activities when they were ambushed by his aides, stripped and assaulted with sticks and other weapons.

A search operation was conducted and additional forces were called after the cops who had fled from the site of the incident notified the officials. The personnel were found with serious injuries in a field in Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station and were taken to a local hospital. However, Devendra succumbed to his injuries.

The Police team has recovered Kumar's bike from the spot. Another unknown bike has also been found. The policeman's bike was found fallen on the ground with their uniform and shoes on top. It is believed that the attackers also humiliated the cops before taking off the uniform and assaulting them.

According to ASP Aditya Verma, “A police officer and constable of Sidhpura police station went to Nagla Dhimar and Nagla Bhikari on information, where he was assaulted. The condition of both of them was worrying from where they were referred to Aligarh Medical College. The case is being thoroughly investigated.”

The Chief Minister's Office released a statement that said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for strict action against those involved in the crime. "Action to be taken against the culprit under National Security Act," it said.

Chief Minister has directed for the treatment of the injured inspector and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 and govt job for a family member of the constable who lost his life.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh government faced flak for its law and order situation after eight policemen were shot dead by gangster Vikas Dubey in Kanpur. The policemen were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur as they headed there to arrest Dubey shortly after midnight on July 2. They were mowed down by bullets fired from the rooftops.

Eight days later, on July 10, Dubey was shot dead by police when he was allegedly trying to escape from police custody while being brought back to Kanpur after his arrest in Ujjain.