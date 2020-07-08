Caught on Camera, Man Suspected to be Vikas Dubey Spotted at Faridabad Hotel

Lucknow: History-sheeter Vikas Dubey, whose henchmen gunned down eight UP police personal, has been spotted at a hotel in Haryana's Faridabad.

According to sources, police has conducted a raid at the hotel and have taken three people into custody, who are now being interrogated.

Eight policemen were ambushed in Chaubeypur police station area when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday. Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal who carries a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, is still absconding.







(details awaited)