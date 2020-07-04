Vikas Dubey's House Razed, Spl Task Force Roped in: Day After Killing of 8 Cops, UP Goes All out to Nab Gangster

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh district administration on Saturday demolished the house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, a day after eight police personnel were gunned down by criminals during an attempt to arrest him.

Police officials also said the surveillance team was scanning over 500 mobile phones and efforts were on to retrieve information pertaining to Dubey, who has faced about 60 criminal cases. The Special Task Force of UP Police has also been roped in.

Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said a cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for providing information about Dubey and the identity of the information provider will be kept secret.

He added that to nab Dubey and his accomplices, as many as 25 teams have been formed, "which are conducting raids in different districts of the state and other states as well."

Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in a village near the city by the henchmen of a criminal who lost two of them in a firefight later, officials said.

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village past Thursday midnight to arrest Dubey. The attackers fled, snatching weapons from the dead and the wounded policemen.

Promising that those behind the heinous crime will not be let off, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said a government job would be given to a member of each of the bereaved families besides extraordinary pension.

Stressing that the government was with the families, Adityanath said it would work to ensure that justice was done and those behind the crime were punished as per the law.