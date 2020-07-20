Vikas Dubey’s Post Mortem Report Says He was Shot 6 Times, 3 Bullets Pierced Through His Body

Lucknow: The post mortem report of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was gunned down in a police encounter as he tried to flee from police custody on July 20, is finally out. The report, which is in possession of News18, suggests that Dubey was shot six times during the encounter and of the six bullets, three had pierced through his body. The report points at total 10 injuries, including the six bullet injuries.

Two bullets pierced through the left side of Dubey’s chest and one went through the right side of his shoulder. The report does not mention the distance from which the bullets may have been fired but suggests that that the gangster did fight with the STF men as the entry point of all the bullets is from the front. Other injuries are said to have been sustained while perhaps ran and fell while trying to flee the spot.

The report says Dubey died due to “haemorrhage and shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.” It also says that the injuries caused by bullets were enough to cause the death. Dubey was killed by STF in a police encounter on Bhouti Highway while he was being brought to Kanpur after his arrest from Ujjain.

Questions were raised about the authenticity of the encounter and the matter is in the Supreme Court. The court will hold an important hearing in this regard on Monday. The petition has questioned the modalities of Dubey's encounter.

Dubey was the main accused in the murder of eight policemen in Vikru village under Chaubeypur police station in Kanpur. Six cops were injured in the incident which took place after cops had reached to arrest Dubey in a case related to attempt to murder. Dubey had scores of criminal cases on him for last year and was also accused of political patronage by many politicians.