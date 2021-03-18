'Vikas Hobe', Says PM Modi in Dig at Mamata's 'Khela Hobe' Slogan, Dubs TMC 'Transfer My Commission' Party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party TMC as he played on the “Khela Hobe” slogan to say: “Didi, O Didi – you played for 10 years. Now the game will end and development will begin”.

Speaking in Purulia ahead of the eight-phase Bengal election starting March 27, the prime minister targeted Banerjee over “corruption and lack of development”.

“Didi says khela hobe, BJP says jobs; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says education; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says development; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says the rise of women; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says jobs; Didi says khela hobe, BJP says you will get a pucca house, clean water and taps in every home,” said the PM.

PM Modi also accused Banerjee of encouraging Maoists and dubbed the TMC ‘Transfer My Commission’ Party. “In Bengal, the Centre was doing DBT or Direct Benefit Transfer,” he said, “but in Bengal, it is TMC – Transfer My Commission”.

“The cut money, Tolabaji (commission), has hurt the poor and the Adivasis the most,” he told the gathering in the tribal-dominated region.

Accusing Mamata for indulging in ‘appeasement’ politics, PM Modi said, “It is unfortunate that she termed the ‘Batla House’ incident as a ‘fake encounter’. She also questioned the timing of Pulwama attack. She is doing all this for appeasement politics. It is unfortunate that she is doing appeasement politics to retain her chair in Bengal. It is unfortunate that because of her appeasement politics, many left out Hindu castes communities were deprived from OBC status in Bengal. I would like to assure those who were left out that we will include them in the OBC category.”

He said, “This sacred land of Purulia had once witnessed Lord Ram and Goddess Sita’s exile. There is a Sitakund here in Purulia. There is a saying that when ‘Sita Ma’ was thirsty, Lord Ram hit the ground with an arrow and got water from the ground. Just imagine the abundant underground water available during those days. However, it is unfortunate that Purulia faces a water crisis today. The farmers here do not get enough water for irrigation. Not the least, women here have to walk miles to get drinking water. Both the Left and the TMC government have never allowed industry.”

Declaring that the countdown for the defeat of the Trinamool Congress in Bengal had begun, the prime minister said in Bengali: “Atyachar onek korechho Didi. Ebar Ma Durgar ashirbadey korbay tomaye oporosto (You have oppressed people for long. Now with blessings of Ma Durga, you will be defeated).”

The prime minister also spoke about the chief minister’s injury and her allegation that there was a conspiracy behind her leg being crushed in Nandigram. “When Didi got hurt, I was worried. I pray for her quick recovery,” he said.

“The countdown has begun. On May 2, Didi is going. ‘Ashol Parivartan’ is coming. No fear,” PM Modi said, concluding his speech.