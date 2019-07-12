English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vikas Swarup Appointed Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs
Swarup, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, is at present India's High Commissioner in Ottawa.
File photo of Vikas Swarup.
New Delhi: Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup has been appointed as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Friday.
Swarup, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, is at present India's High Commissioner in Ottawa. He has been appointed as the Secretary, (consular, passport, visa and Overseas Indian affairs) in the External Affairs Ministry with effect from August 1, 2019, the order said.
