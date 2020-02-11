Vikaspuri Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Mahinder Yadav of AAP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Vikaspuri (विकासपुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and South West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Vikaspuri is part of 6. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Vikaspuri was one of the five seats in which the victory margin in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections was more than 50,000. All five seats were won by AAP. Vikaspuri has the most number of polling stations (376) in Delhi while Delhi Cantt has the fewest (115).

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 4,02,321 eligible electors, of which 2,23,154 were male, 1,79,156 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vikaspuri in 2020 is 802.84.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Vikaspuri, there are a total of 6956 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,25,246 eligible electors, of which 1,83,311 were male, 1,41,905 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,85,994 eligible electors, of which 1,60,943 were male, 1,25,014 female and 21 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 2,45,769 eligible electors, of which 1,37,761 were male, 1,07,840 female.

The number of service voters in Vikaspuri in 2015 was 2. In 2013, there were 16 and in 2008 there were 168.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Mahinder Yadav of AAP won in this seat by defeating Sanjay Singh of BJP by a margin of 77,665 votes which was 36.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 62.53% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Mahinder Yadav of AAP won in this seat defeating Krishan Gahlot of BJP by a margin of 405 votes which was 0.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 34.33% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Nand Kishore of INC won in this seat defeating Krishan Gahlot of BJP by a margin of 943 votes which was 0.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.96% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 31. Vikaspuri Assembly segment of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants. In 2013, 10 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 20 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Vikaspuri are: Krishna Thakur (BSP), Mahinder Yadav (AAP), Mukesh Sharma (INC), Sanjay Singh (BJP), Umesh Chauhan (RRP), Gopal Ranjan (AJPI), Jai Krishan Gaur (RJPS), Bharat Bhushan Gautam (AJPSH), Sharda Dixit (SUCIC), Sanjay Gupta (SS).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.27%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.15%, while it was 63.23% in 2013. In 2008, 55.66% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.88%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 376 polling stations in 31. Vikaspuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 298. In 2013 there were 285 polling stations and in 2008, there were 237.

Extent:

31. Vikaspuri constituency comprises of the following areas of South West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 47 Ward No. 47 (Urban) and Hastsal (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 48 (Part) Bapraula, Raja Pur Khurd, Bakkar Wala, Tilang Pur Kotla and Shafi Pur Ranhola Villages. . 6 municipal wards (Ranhola, Vikaspuri, Hastsal, Sainik Enclave, Vikas Nagar, Bapraula) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Vikaspuri is 29.44 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110018, 110043, 110059, 110072

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Vikaspuri is: 28°37'07.0"N 77°05'18.6"E.

