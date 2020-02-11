Vikram Bidhuri (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

52. Tughlakabad (तुगलकाबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana. Tughlakabad is part of 7. South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.6%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,77,616 eligible electors, of which 1,05,674 were male, 71,926 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tughlakabad in 2020 is 680.64.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Tughlakabad, there are a total of 2562 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,55,327 eligible electors, of which 94,813 were male, 60,480 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,31,858 eligible electors, of which 80,156 were male, 51,658 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,43,204 eligible electors, of which 89,067 were male, 54,105 female.

The number of service voters in Tughlakabad in 2015 was 39. In 2013, there were 37 and in 2008 there were 32.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Sahi Ram of AAP won in this seat by defeating Vikram Bidhuri of BJP by a margin of 33,701 votes which was 32.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 62.4% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP won in this seat defeating Sahi Ram of BSP by a margin of 5,946 votes which was 6.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.98% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP won in this seat defeating Sahi Ram of BSP by a margin of 8,234 votes which was 10.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.99% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 52. Tughlakabad Assembly segment of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. In 2013, 12 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 13 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Tughlakabad are: Manoj Kumar Ray (BSP), Vikram Bidhuri (BJP), Shubham Sharma (INC), Sahiram (AAP), Arun Kumar (RNP), Chaman Lal (PPID), Shyam Kumar (SSP), Anita Kumari (IND), Rekha Singh (IND), Hansraj Nagar (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.77%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.37%, while it was 66.19% in 2013. In 2008, 55.68% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.6%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 161 polling stations in 52. Tughlakabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 155. In 2013 there were 155 polling stations and in 2008, there were 157.

Extent:

52. Tughlakabad constituency comprises of the following areas of South East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 63 (Part) EB No. 98-99, 105-148, 2801 and Pul Pehlad (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 64 (B) (Part) Pul Pehlad (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 66 Ward No. 66 (Urban). 3 municipal wards (Harkesh Nagar, Tughlakabad, Pul Pehladpur) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana.

The total area covered by Tughlakabad is 11.8 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110019, 110020, 110044, 110062

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.