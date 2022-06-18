Vikram Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals His Plans For Next Film

An event was recently held in Chennai to thank the exhibitors and distributors after Kamal Haasan’s latest movie Vikram became a cult hit. The success party was attended by Kamal Haasan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Lokesh Kanagaraj and music director Anirudh Ravichander. On the occasion director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that he will now move on to the next film with confidence after the huge success of Vikram. Lokesh revealed that he has already started working on the next movie of his planned cinematic universe.

Lokesh also said that he was able to take the time to write about his latest hit because of the pandemic. He has been watching Kamal Haasan movies from a young age and that’s how he learned to be sincere in whatever he does, added Lokesh.

Virkam was distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies and at the event Stalin said that the film has got Rs 75 crore share in Tamil Nadu. The film was released in Tamil Nadu at a 30 and 70 ratio between the exhibitors and the distributor respectively.

Vikram, which also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das, was produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International. Kamal Haasan, who was astonished by the film’s spectacular reception, gave Lokesh Kanakaraj a Lexus car a few days ago. He also distributed Apache RTR 160 bikes to each of the film’s 13 assistant directors.

Lokesh has established himself as a brilliant filmmaker in the Tamil industry since his debut with Maanagaram in 2017.

Kaithi, featuring Karthi, was his next production which was released in 2019 and performed well at both box offices. The movie earned the director a sum of 50 lakh. The storyline and writing of the film were praised by fans and critics alike.

