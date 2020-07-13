Vikram Doraiswami Likely to be New Envoy to Bangladesh, Rudrendra Tandon to Move to Afghanistan

In a diplomatic rejig, the government is set to appoint seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami as India's next envoy to Bangladesh while another experienced hand, Rudrendra Tandon, is likely to be the new ambassador to Afghanistan, sources said.

Doraiswami, a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as additional secretary in-charge of international organisations and summits at the headquarters of the external affairs ministry in Delhi. He will succeed Riva Ganguly Das in Dhaka.

The government's decision to appoint Tandon as India's ambassador to Afghanistan comes at a time when the long-pending peace and reconciliation process in the war-ravaged country is gaining momentum.

India has been keenly watching the evolving political situation after the US inked a peace deal with the Taliban in February. India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Tandon, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1994, is currently serving as Indian envoy to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at Jakarta.

He has served in Indian missions in Paris, Algiers, Kabul and Moscow. He had also served as India's Consul General in Jalalabad in Afghanistan. Tandon succeeds Vinay Kumar in Kabul.

Sources said seasoned diplomat Gourangalal Das is expected to be sent to Taipei. He is likely to be the Director-General of India Taipei Association.

Das is currently serving as joint secretary (Americas) in the ministry of external affairs.

The government on Monday appointed Vidhu P Nair as the next ambassador of India to Turkmenistan.

Nair, a 2002-batch IFS officer, is presently serving as director in the ministry.

The government has also appointed Hemant Harishchandra Kotalwar, a 1996-batch IFS officer, as India's next envoy to the Czech Republic.