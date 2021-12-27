Vikram Misri, India’s Former Envoy to China, Appointed Deputy NSA

India’s former envoy to China Vikram Misri was on Monday appointed the deputy national security adviser (NSA) in the national security council secretariat, ANI reported. Misri will report to NSA Ajit Doval. A 1989-batch IFS officer, Misri will succeed Pankaj Saran whose term in office ends on December 31, 2021. Saran was earlier India’s envoy to Russia. The MEA had earlier this month appointed Pradeep Kumar Rawat India’s envoy to China.

Misri’s previous stints include serving as the private secretary to PM Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh. The other two deputy NSAs are Rajender Khanna and Datta Pandsalgikar. He had also served as India’s envoy to Myanmar and Spain.

He was India’s ambassador to Beijing in 2019 and was also a part of several dialogues held with China following the violent Galwan Valley clash in June 2020.

Misri, a graduate of Delhi’s prestigious Hindu College, is a native of Srinagar, where he was born. Prior to joining the Indian civil services, Misri, who also holds an MBA degree, had worked in the advertising sector.

