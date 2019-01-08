English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vikram Misri Takes Charge as India's New Ambassador to China
Misri presented a copy of his credentials to Hong Lei, Deputy Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.
India's new ambassador to China Vikram Misri (Photo tweeted by @VikramMisri)
Beijing: Vikram Misri on Tuesday assumed charge as India’s new ambassador to China and met top Chinese officials to discussed Sino-India ties, at a time when the two Asian giants are trying to boost their bilateral ties.
He met Wu Jianghao, Director General of Asian Affairs of the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs and exchanged views on India-China bilateral relations, the Indian embassy here tweeted. A 1989-batch India Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Misri, 54, replaced Gautam Bambawale who retired in November last year.
Misri has taken the charge of the country's envoy at a time when India and China are trying to deepen their cooperation in various areas, leaving behind 2017 Doklam standoff which was the most serious military face-off in decades. Before his appointment as India's ambassador to China, Misri served as Indian envoy in Myanmar.
He has served in various capacities at the headquarters of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) as well as in the Prime Minister's Office. He has also served in various Indian Missions in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America.
He was born in Srinagar and did his schooling from the Scindia School in Gwalior and earned a Bachelor's degree in History from the Hindu College, University of Delhi. Misri is also an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur.
