Vikram-S Launch LIVE Updates: India Makes History as 1st Privately Built Rocket Blasts Off from Sriharikota

By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 11:40 IST
New Delhi, India
Vikram-S Launch LIVE Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the country’s first privately made rocket from Sriharikota at 11.30 am on Friday. The vehicle is named Vikram S –a tribute to the father of India’s space programme, Vikram Sarabhai.
The racket has been developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, and its launch will mark the private sector’s Read More
Mission Praramb was successfully launched and Vikram S has achieved its peak altitude, and apogee of 89.5 kms, marking its entry into space.
Vikram S To carry ‘Hello-Space cards’ with good Wishes from Skyroot Aerospace, ISRO and everyone involved.
“Rockets are very complex vehicles, and like every complex technology, it can also go wrong, based on various reasons. But we have backed our build with the best of technology and skills, and so we believe that the launch will be a success, and that Vikram-S will chart new history for Indian private space sector,” Skyroot said in an email to Indian Express.
Vikram-S is a single-stage solid fuel rocket meant to test nearly 80 per cent of all systems and processes before the launch of Vikram-1–a much larger vehicle that will undertake orbital flights.– scheduled for next year. Today’s flight will take less than five minutes.
The engine used in Vikram S launch vehicle is named after former president Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. The performance of the ‘Kalam-80’ will be one of the key areas that Skyroot Aerospace will monitor during the flight of Vikram-S.
Skyroot Aerospace is designing three Vikram rockets that will use various solid and cryogenic fuels. The Vikram series of rockets are among the few launch vehicles that have their core structure built using carbon composites. The thrusters used for spin stability in the vehicle have been 3D printed.
Vikram S has been developed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, a company that was started in 2018.
“The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which will carry three customer payloads and help test and validate technologies in the Vikram series space launch vehicles,” said Naga Bharath Daka, COO and co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace.
The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Department of Space (DOS), on Thursday said it had authorised the rocket launch with three satellites. According to IN-SPACe – the regulator for private space players, the Vikram-S rocket flight is a technology demonstration flight to showcase the capabilities of the company.
It carries with it three PCB-based payloads for three customers which are equipped with sensors for the measurement of acceleration, pressure and other aspects. This rocket will help validate the technologies that will be used in the subsequent Vikram-1 orbital vehicle of Skyroot Aerospace that is planned for launch next year, subject to technical clearance by IN-SPACe, the regulator said.
The single-stage rocket–Vikram S–is powered with solid fuel which has also cut down the countdown time. The official said the rocket will fly off from the ISRO’s sounding rocket launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port.
The countdown for the Friday launch of Skyroot Aerospace-developed rocket Vikram-S, with three small satellites, will begin three hours before the lift-off time which is fixed at 11.30 a.m, said an official.
“The countdown will begin three hours before the rocket’s lift off. The rocket is expected to lift off at 11.30 a.m. on Friday. The countdown time is less as it is a small rocket,” a senior official of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told IANS. READ MORE
“ISRO is all set to make history on Friday when it launches the first-ever private rocket, setting a new milestone in the 75 years journey of independent India. This is also significant in increasing the presence of private players in the space sector or the country,” said MoS Dr Jitendra Singh said.
According to Union minister of state (independent charge), science and technology, atomic energy and space Dr Jitendra Singh, the first launch of the private rocket, Vikram-suborbital (VKS), will happen from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 11.30am on Friday.
The six-meter-tall rocket will generate a vacuum thrust of seven tonnes going hypersonic at a speed of Mach 5, which is five times the speed of sound.
▶️The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying two domestic payloads–built by Andhra Pradesh-based N Space Tech India, Chennai-based startup Space Kids and one from a foreign customer–Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.
▶️According to a report by the news agency PTI, the rocket is one of the world’s first few all-composite rockets that has 3-D printed solid thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle.
▶️The launch of the rocket is expected to demonstrate flight proving of avionics systems in Vikram series like telemetry, tracking, inertial measurement, Global Positioning System, on-board camera, data acquisition and power systems.
▶️The 545 kg Vikram launch vehicle consists of the Vikram II and Vikram III series. The vehicle is expected to place the payloads in about 500 kms low inclination orbit.
▶️Skyroot said launch vehicle is equipped with telemetry, tracking, GPS, on-board camera, data acquisition and power systems and can be assembled and launched within 24 hours from any launch site.
▶️The mission would be launched from the propulsion centre where sounding rockets were used by ISRO. “This is a small rocket and instead of those big ones, this centre were sounding rockets were used by ISRO will be used tomorrow,” an official told PTI.
