Vikram-S Launch LIVE Updates: India Makes History as 1st Privately Built Rocket Blasts Off from Sriharikota

Here’s All You Need To Know About Vikram S:

maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment, after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020.

▶️The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying two domestic payloads–built by Andhra Pradesh-based N Space Tech India, Chennai-based startup Space Kids and one from a foreign customer–Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.

▶️According to a report by the news agency PTI, the rocket is one of the world’s first few all-composite rockets that has 3-D printed solid thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle.

▶️The launch of the rocket is expected to demonstrate flight proving of avionics systems in Vikram series like telemetry, tracking, inertial measurement, Global Positioning System, on-board camera, data acquisition and power systems.

▶️The 545 kg Vikram launch vehicle consists of the Vikram II and Vikram III series. The vehicle is expected to place the payloads in about 500 kms low inclination orbit.

▶️Skyroot said launch vehicle is equipped with telemetry, tracking, GPS, on-board camera, data acquisition and power systems and can be assembled and launched within 24 hours from any launch site.

▶️The mission would be launched from the propulsion centre where sounding rockets were used by ISRO. “This is a small rocket and instead of those big ones, this centre were sounding rockets were used by ISRO will be used tomorrow,” an official told PTI.

