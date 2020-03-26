Vikram Samvat 2077: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on Hindu New Year

The Hindu new year, Vikram Samvat 2077, began on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day falls in the months of March or April. This year, the Hindu new year was celebrated on March 25 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The first day of Chaitra is also when the Chaitra Navratri begins and the day is also called Nav Samvatsar. Vikram Samvat or the Vikrami Calendar is the main calendar used in Nepal. In India too, it is followed in several states.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account to extend his greetings for the Hindu new year Vikram Samvat 2077.

सभी देशवासियों को नववर्ष विक्रम संवत 2077 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह नववर्ष आप सबके जीवन में समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

The Prime Minister hoped that the new year will bring prosperity and good health to all. Written in Hindi, the tweet served as a unifying force for every Indian, as it was the first day of nationwide 21-day complete lockdown due to the COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, Modi also wished countrymen on Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also took to the micro-blogging site to wish people on the Hindu new year.

Vikram Samvat or the Vikrami Calendar is believed to have been started by King Vikramaditya of Ujjain. According to popular belief and texts from that time, King Vikramaditya began the Vikram Samvat era after defeating the Sakas.

Kalakacharya Kathanaka written by Jain monk Mahesarasuri says Vikramaditya started the Vikrama era around 58-56 BCE after driving the Sakas out of his father’s former kingdom in Ujjain.

