News18 » India
1-min read

Vikram Sarabhai Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About the Father of Indian Space Programme

Vikram Sarabhai was instrumental in many issues related to business innovation and development. Not only in the field of science, but Sarabhai also played a pivotal role in establishing India's future in astronomy. He was also instrumental in laying the foundation for many space research facilities in the country.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
Vikram Sarabhai Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts About the Father of Indian Space Programme
Considered to be the father of India's space program, Dr Sarabhai's centenary comes just weeks after India's Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon. (Image : NDTV)

India lost one of its most admired and remarkable scientists on December 30, 1971, who died at Halcyon Castle, Kovalam, Kerala post a cardiac arrest.

Vikram Sarabhai was instrumental in many issues related to business innovation and development. Not only in the field of science, but Sarabhai also played a pivotal role in establishing India's future in astronomy. He was also instrumental in laying the foundation for many space research facilities in the country.

Sarabhai studied about cosmic rays from the Cambridge University, where he earned his doctorate.

He was one of the key participants to establish the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for which he is remembered as the Father of the Indian Space Programme.

Following are few of the lesser-known facts about the award-winning physicist:

1. Sarabhai came from an affluent family in Gujarat, who was responsible for social work for the underprivileged.

2. His family members could not be a part of his wedding as they were involved in the Quit India Movement. He was married to a famous classical dancer, Mrinalini.

3. Aryabhatta’s first satellite credits Sarabhai for its creation.

4. At the age of 28, Vikram Sarabhai convinced the Government of India, to set up Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

5. Homi Jehangir Bhabha helped him in establishing India’s first-ever rocket launching station.

6. He laid the foundation of a number of institutes in the nation to ensure society’s overall development, including Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, in 1961, which became the second IIM to be set up in the country.

7. He became the vice president of the fourth UN peace conference, which was held in 1971.

Dr. Sarabhai has two of India’s highest awards honoured to his name - Padma Bhushan (1966) and Padma Vibhushan in 1972 (post his demise).

Google honoured Dr Sarabhai with a doodle on his birth anniversary, which was created by Mumbai-based guest artist Pavan Rajurkar. As a way to commemorate Dr. Sarabhai, The Indian Postal service dedicated a stamp on his first death anniversary.

