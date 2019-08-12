Take the pledge to vote

Vikram Sarabhai's 100th Birth Anniversary: Here's Why ISRO Named Chandrayaan 2 Lander 'Vikram'

Dr Vikram A Sarabhai started a project for the fabrication and launch of an Indian satellite. As a result, the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, was put in orbit in 1975 from a Russian cosmodrome.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 12, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
Vikram Sarabhai's 100th Birth Anniversary: Here's Why ISRO Named Chandrayaan 2 Lander 'Vikram'
Considered to be the father of India's space program, Dr Sarabhai's centenary comes just weeks after India's Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon.
The country is celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of scientist and innovator Dr Vikram A Sarabhai. Considered to be the father of India's space program, Dr Sarabhai's centenary comes just weeks after India's Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon.

Dr Vikram A Sarabhai started a project for the fabrication and launch of an Indian satellite. As a result, the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, was put in orbit in 1975 from a Russian cosmodrome.

On Dr Vikram A Sarabhai's 100th birth anniversary here's looking at why the lander of the Chandrayaan-2 has been named after him:

The lander of Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon, is named 'Vikram' to honour the late Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

The lander of Chandrayaan-2 is named 'Vikram' as part of the centenary celebrations of Vikram Sarabhai.

Lander 'Vikram' is designed to operate to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days.

Lander 'Vikram' has the capability to communicate constantly with the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) in Byalalu near Bengaluru in Karnataka, as well as with the Orbiter and Rover.

Lander 'Vikram' was designed to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Lander 'Vikram' weighs 1,471 kg and it’s capable of generating about 650 W of electricity.

