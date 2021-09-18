Village Head, 3 Others Held for Liquor Party Ahead of Bihar Panchayat Polls

A village head and three others were arrested for throwing a liquor party in Bihar’s Samastipur district ahead of panchayat elections. Sanjeev Paswan, the village head of Karpurigram, and his three associates have been booked for breaching the model code of conduct and also violating the liquor ban in Bihar. There has been a blanket ban on trade and consumption of alcohol in the state since April 2016.

Authorities had received pictures and videos of the liquor party after which police action was initiated. The party was organised at residences of Sanjeev and Chandan Kumar, a wanted criminal.

Sanjeev is seeking re-election in the panchayat polls but has now been accused of luring the voters through money power. The first phase of panchayat elections in Bihar begins from September 24 and will continue for the next three months till December 12.

Sadar DSP Mohd Sehwan Habib Fakhri said a liquor party was thrown by the Karpurigram village chief to influence the panchayat elections and buy votes by distributing liquor and money.

Police managed to arrest Sanjeev, Sonu Kumar Singh, Ajay Kumar and Manoj Kumar. The officials are conducting raids to nab Chandan, Pintu Kumar Singh and Dheeraj Kumar.

The accused were identified on the basis of pictures and videos received by the police. Two mobile phones were also seized from them.

Bihar police have seized thousands of litres of alcohol in the last couple of weeks. In Saharsa district, a pick-up van transporting 1,500 litres of liquor was seized. Three liquor traders were also arrested.

Police said liquor smugglers from the neighbouring Jharkhand have become active ahead of the panchayat elections in Bihar. Around 704 bottles of foreign liquor worth roughly Rs 2 lakh were recovered by the excise department in Nalanda district. Raids also took place in Madhubani, Munger, Bagaha and other places.

