Village Head, Official Booked After Stray Dogs Kill 2 Cows in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A village head and a panchayat secretary were booked after two cows were killed at a shelter by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, an official said.

A video of the incident, which occurred at Bhopa village of Morna block, went viral on social media.

The cow shelter, which runs by a village panchayat, did not have proper fencing, sources said.

The village head and the panchayat secretary, Ravinder Nagar, have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J told reporters here.

The official said the panchayat secretary had also been suspended for alleged negligence.

A notice has been issued to the village head seeking a response as to why the process to remove him should not be initiated, the district magistrate added.