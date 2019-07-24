Village Head, Official Booked After Stray Dogs Kill 2 Cows in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A video of the incident, which occurred at Bhopa village of Morna block, went viral on social media. The cow shelter, which runs by a village panchayat, did not have proper fencing, sources said.
(Representative Image)
Muzaffarnagar: A village head and a panchayat secretary were booked after two cows were killed at a shelter by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, an official said.
A video of the incident, which occurred at Bhopa village of Morna block, went viral on social media.
The cow shelter, which runs by a village panchayat, did not have proper fencing, sources said.
The village head and the panchayat secretary, Ravinder Nagar, have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J told reporters here.
The official said the panchayat secretary had also been suspended for alleged negligence.
A notice has been issued to the village head seeking a response as to why the process to remove him should not be initiated, the district magistrate added.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Says She Lost Six Months of Life Because She Couldn't Remember Anything
- Here's How R Madhavan Reacted When an 18-Year-Old Proposed Marriage to Him
- Sameera Reddy Talks About 'Stressful Breastfeeding' In New Instagram Post, Read Here
- Karan Johar Places His Bets on Hindi Remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Before Its Release
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Have Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'