Village Secretariats: Jagan Govt to Launch its Ambitious Rural Project Across Andhra on October 2
As many as 11,158 village secretariats and 3,786 ward secretariats will be opened on Wednesday as the government looks to create over five lakh jobs for its decentralised administration project.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravati: The YSR Congress government will launch its ambitious village secretariat system in Andhra Pradesh on October 2, 2019. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate a secretariat at Karapa village in East Godavari district.
As many as 11,158 village secretariats and 3,786 ward secretariats will be opened across the state on Wednesday. “Village secretariats are history in the making. Decentralised administration will deliver transparent, accountable and corruption-free services to the people of the state and create over five lakh jobs,” a statement issued by the government said.
On May 30, soon after taking charge, Reddy had announced his plan of establishing the secretariats at the village level by October 2 when the country will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. For this, a record number of people (1,26,728) were recruited who completed the job within the stipulated time.
Meanwhile, online applications were invited for the different categories of posts that were created at the secretariats. Of these, 95,088 jobs would have rural postings, while 31,640 posts would in urban centres. Over 21,69,719 applications were received of which 1,22,554 candidates have been appointed as chief superintendents, additional chief superintendents, route officers, district special officers and hall supervisors.
