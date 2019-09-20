Villager Hacked to Death by Naxals on Suspicion of Being a Police Informer in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
The body of villager, Budhram Tati, with his throat slit was found near Perpa village in the Kirandul police station area on Thursday evening, a senior police official said.
Representative Image.
Raipur: A villager was hacked to death allegedly by Naxals on suspicion he was a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Friday.
The body of Budhram Tati with his throat slit was found near Perpa village in the Kirandul police station area on Thursday evening, a senior police official said.
A Maoist leaflet recovered from the spot stated that "whoever works as a police informer for money will meet the same fate" in 'jan adalat' (Naxals kangaroo court), he said.
Denying Tatis association with police, the officer said the victim was a native of Tikanpal village in the Kirandul area, located around 400km away from the state capital Raipur, and was working as a labourer.
A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added.
A similar incident was reported in the area on September 14 when another villager Mirya Manjal was killed by Naxals who suspected him to be a police informer.
Security has been tightened in the forests of Dantewada ahead of the September 23 bypoll in the Naxal-affected assembly constituency.
The bypoll in Dantewada, reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, has been necessitated following the death of sitting BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi in a Naxal attack in April this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everything You Need to Know About the Area 51 Raid Happening Today
- After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Accused of Supporting Aarey Forest Destruction
- Google For India: Understanding Google Pay Virtual Tokenized Cards For Secure Payments
- Your iPhone is Going to Change Today With iOS 13, And Here is What You Will Get
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says Sex with Girlfriend is Better Than his Best Ever Goal