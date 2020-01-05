Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Villagers Attack Police Station after Cops Fail to Catch 'Cow Smugglers' in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Police had to fire tear gas to disperse the agitating crowd gathered there, the official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Villagers Attack Police Station after Cops Fail to Catch 'Cow Smugglers' in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
Image for representation

Jaipur: Some villagers on Sunday pelted stones at Khoh police station in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district and gheraoed the staff on duty after the police personnel could not catch alleged cow smugglers, an official said.

Police had to fire tear gas to disperse the agitating crowd gathered there, the official said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

As the alleged cow smugglers escaped, Station House Officer (SHO) Prem Bhaskar and a constable have been taken off duty, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Haidar Ali Zaidi said.

The villagers had informed police about a vehicle in which cows were being allegedly smuggled. A police team chased the vehicle but could not catch it, the SP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram