Villagers Beat Leopard to Death After It Attacks Man in Rajastan

Mahesh Kumar Bunkar (30), who was fetching water outside his residence, was attacked and injured by the leopard following which irate villagers attacked the animal with stones leading to its death, SHO, Shahpura police station, Virendra Singh Rathore said.Rathore said the victim sustained grievous injuries and was later referred to a hospital in Jaipur.The post-mortem report revealed that the animal was in search of food from last five-six days and died of injury resulting from stone-pelting, Jaipur North Deputy Forest Conservator Yogendra Singh Kalvi said.A case was registered against unidentified men under Wild Life Conservation Act, Kalvi added.