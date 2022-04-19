Villagers in Bengal's Malda Look to Corner Dry Fish Trade in Northeast, Spread Net Wider for Employment

Traders of Sattari village in West Bengal’s Malda district are looking at a new direction of employment by making dry fish and selling it in several states of north-eastern India. The business has started taking off here with initially three to four traders from the village initiating it.

Dry fish is popular in the states of Assam, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. There is also a demand for it among the residents of the Darjeeling, Terai, and Dooars regions of West Bengal.

While people from the hills do seek dry fish, supply constraints are an impediment. So people from these parts have to depend on sea fish.

Until recently, dry fish was largely sent to the hills from other parts of West Bengal. Over the last few years, some traders in the Malda district have started entering the trade. The fish are brought from the coastal areas of the state, dried in Malda, and then supplied to the hills.

According to the traders, marine fish is mainly procured from Digha in Bengal and Paradeep in Odisha. It is then brought to Malda.

A special hut for making dry fish has been prepared in Sattari village by the traders. First, the fish are cleaned in water. They are cured with salt and then allowed to dry in the sun in the open air. A special fish-drying platform has been set up across a few acres of land in the village. The loft is made of bamboo.

It takes about a week to make dry fish. These are then cleaned and sent by cars to their destinations. Apart from the traders, many families of Sattari village and nearby areas have also benefitted from the business.

At one time, most of the villagers here worked as labourers. Now, on average, more than a hundred workers are involved in the processing of dry fish every day. Unloading the fish from cars, cleaning them, drying the fish, etc, are done regularly by local workers.

