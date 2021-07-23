Villagers in MP's Guna Living Without Basic Facilities

The residents of a village in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh are living without the basic facilities. In Soda village, there are about 700 residents of which 300 are eligible voters. The voters from this village cast their votes in every election with a hope that government and the administration would help them in getting basic facilities. However, even after 73 years of independence, there is no road to this village. The villagers said that they did not get the benefit of any government scheme.

They visit neighboring Rajasthan in case of a medical emergency as there is no hospital in nearby villages and district hospital is far away from the village.

During the flood in Soda village in 2005, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself was also stuck there. During the flood, many people had lost their lives and people trapped in low-lying areas were lifted to safe places through army helicopters.

At that time, CM Chouhan had announced to resettle the villagers at a safe place, but even after sixteen years since then, the announcement did not materialize. Villagers are eagerly waiting for the day when they will be resettled at some other place so that they can be connected with the mainstream of the Bamori assembly constituency and get the benefits of government schemes.

Every year, the residents of Soda village get eviction notices due to heavy rainfall that causes flood-like situations in the area. Apart from the Parvati river, there are seven big drains around this village.

During heavy rain, many villagers get settled in Rajasthan. They return to their villages after rainy season ends.

Women of the village said that for delivery or treatment, one has to go across the border to Chhabra in Rajasthan’s Baran district. They claimed that no one received a single penny under the government scheme which provides Rs 1400 during delivery of the child.

Guna Collector Frank Noble A said that he was not aware of these conditions of Soda village but now he got information about the village. “The people of this village will be given the benefit of all government schemes. Villagers will not face any problem. A master plan is also being prepared to help the villagers,” he said.

