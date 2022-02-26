Villagers in UP Allegedly Pelt Stones on Police for Arresting History-sheeter

CHANGE LANGUAGE
he police team was in Kaserwa village under Shahpur police station limits here on Friday night to arrest history-sheeter Arshad alias Bandar', against whom a nonbailable warrant had been issued earlier.

Miffed at the arrest of a history-sheeter, people of a village here allegedly pelted stones at the police party, officials said on Saturday. The police team was in Kaserwa village under Shahpur police station limits here on Friday night to arrest history-sheeter Arshad alias Bandar’, against whom a non-bailable warrant had been issued earlier.

After they arrested him, the villagers turned violent and began pelting stones. Additional force had to be called to ease the situation, deputy superintendent of police Vinay Gautam said. Arshad is wanted in several cases, including loot, the officials said. Meanwhile, the police also registered a case against 25 people for rioting and related offences.

