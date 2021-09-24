Villagers Pelt Stones at Police Team in Himachal’s Mandi, ASI Injured

A police official was injured after villagers pelted stones at a police team which had gone to a village in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh to rescue a woman from her in-laws on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to police, a distress call from Badiar village of Chanauta Panchayat was received by the policemen at Dharampur police station. A woman had called the police station to inform that her in-laws were mentally and physically torturing her. The woman also told the police that she suspected that her in-laws might kill her though she did not reveal why she was being tortured.

A team led by an assistant sub inspector (ASI) rank officer rushed to Badiyaar village in the midnight to rescue the woman. As the team approached the village the woman’s in-laws and their relatives started pelting stones at the police team.

The ASI leading the team suffered serious injuries in the stone pelting, while others police personnel have suffered minor injuries, according to an officer stationed at the Mandi district police headquarters.

Senior officials of Mandi Police on learning of the attack on police team sent reinforcement to the village to rescue its officer and jawans along with the woman.

The stone pelters on seeing the arrival of forces in large numbers escaped taking the advantage of darkness at night.

“The woman and our police team were rescued. They were taken to the civil hospital for medical treatment,” said the police officer stationed at the district police headquarters.

The injured ASI told the media that their vehicle was attacked by villagers as they entered the village. Stones were being pelted from all sides.

The Mandi Police as per the complaint of the woman has registered an FIR against her-laws under various sections of Indian Penal Code. The district police also registered an FIR against the woman’s in-laws and unknown people for attacking police personnel.

