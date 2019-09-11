Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Villagers Thrash Tamil Nadu Teacher for Having Sex with Anganwadi Staffer Inside School Premises

The teacher, V Saravanan working in a government panchayat school in a village off Budansanthai was beaten up on Tuesday for allegedly using the educational institution to satiate his sexual cravings.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Villagers Thrash Tamil Nadu Teacher for Having Sex with Anganwadi Staffer Inside School Premises
Representative Image.
Loading...

Namakkal: A 38-year-old teacher was beaten up by the people of a village near here for allegedly having sex with an anganwadi staffer in school premises, police said on Wednesday.

The teacher, V Saravanan working in a government panchayat school in a village off Budansanthai was beaten up on Tuesday for allegedly using the educational institution to satiate his sexual cravings.

"A complaint has been lodged by the villagers against the teacher and the woman for allegedly having sex in the school toilet. There is also an allegation that the woman, an anganwadi worker ran a chit fund and cheated some people," a senior district police official told PTI.

The teacher has filed a counter-complaint seeking action against people who beat him up, he said. "We are looking into both the complaints and appropriate action will be taken following enquiries," he said.

According to the local people, the teacher and the woman had a relationship for quite some time and they were warned against having sex in school premises and despite the warning, they allegedly did that.

Also, disciplinary action was being contemplated against both of them by authorities, the official added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram