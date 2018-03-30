English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Villagers Tonsure Heads of Three Men Accused of Killing Cow in Madhya Pradesh
After the alleged theft and slaughter came to light, angry villagers tonsured the three men's heads before handing them over to police, the SP said.
Image for representation. (Photo by Himanshu Vyas via Getty Images)
Alirajpur (MP): Police in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh have arrested three men for allegedly killing a cow.
Angry locals tonsured the accused’s heads before handing them over to police on Thursday, said a senior police officer here.
District Superintendent of Police Vipul Khare said that Imran (21), Indu Bhuria (21) and Mangu Bhuria (20) were arrested for allegedly killing a cow at Nehtada village under Jobat police station limits, 38 km from here.
They were arrested under IPC section 379 (theft) and provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act.
Imran allegedly slaughtered the animal, belonging to one Nihal Singh, after stealing it, and kept the meat in the houses of Mangu and Indu.
After the alleged theft and slaughter came to light, angry villagers tonsured the three men's heads before handing them over to police, the SP said.
"Police have seized the meat and sent samples for testing (to check if it's beef)," said Khare.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
