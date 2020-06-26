Villagers Want 'China Mukku' Area in This Kerala Town Renamed After Galwan Vally Clash

People of a sleepy hamlet in Kerala are seeking a change of name of 'China mukku' area in the the wake of the recent violent India-China face off in the Galwan valley, which left 20 Indian soldiers dead.



The name 'China Mukku' (China Junction), was given by none other than India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru when he visited the area for the 1952 Lok Sabha polls, panchayat officials said.



During the election campaign, Nehru's entourage was welcomed with a sea of Congress flags. However when they reached this particular spot, a communist dominated area, he saw red flags everywhere, prompting him to ask whether it was 'China junction', they told PTI.



The name has stuck on since then, they said.



Praveen Plavilayil, the gram panchayat vice president had moved a resolution on June 23, seeking permission for a name change.



"The name of the area should be changed considering the warlike situation created by China and the martyrdom of the brave Indian soldiers," he said.



Panchayat President M Rejani said that a decision would be taken after a council meeting which would be convened soon.



"We will call a council meeting since we have got a request from our panchayat vice-president.Some people from the area have also demanded that the name be changed.



We first need to look into the matter as this is not an official name or anything. We don't have a post office under that name nor is it a big town," Rejani said.



The Congress led United Democratic Front enjoys a majority in the panchayat, with 12 of the total of 18 members.



Five are from the CPI(M) and one is an independent.