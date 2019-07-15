75 Villages Along River Banks in Thane, Palghar on Flood Alert as 2 Dams Set to Touch Overflow Mark
Thane Municipal Corporation Regional Disaster Management Cell chief said the alert was issued on the basis of information forwarded by the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Municipal Corporation.
People wade through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Thane: Seventy-five villages situated along river banks in Palghar and Thane districts in Maharashtra have been put on alert as the water level of two major dams in the region are close to the overflow mark, a senior civic official said on Monday.
Thane Municipal Corporation Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said the alert was issued on the basis of information forwarded by the Brihanmumbai Mumbai Municipal Corporation which operates the Modak Sagar and Tansa dams in Shahapur area here.
"Authorities in both districts have been asked to alert villagers along the banks of Tansa and Vaitarna rivers regarding possible flooding," Kadam said. According to a TMC statement, the present water level of Modak Sagar dam was 160.842 metres, while the overflow level is 163.147 metres.
It added that water level of Tansa was 126.781 metres while the overflow level is 128.62 metres.
