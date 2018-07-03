Villages in Pauri Gripped in Gloom After Bus Accident Claims 48 Lives

Vivek is among the thirteen people who survived the fatal road accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri on Sunday. But his parents and relatives could not make it. Vivek is being treated in a a hospital.Vivek’s parents, uncle and aunt lived in New Delhi and had come to ancestral village Bhouni in Pauri Garhwal district to attend a puja. Survived by his grandmother, Vivek does not know about the death of his parents and relatives.“The boy is recovering in Haldwani. I don’t have an idea how to tell him about accident. How will he face world” says Vivek's grandmother Nanda Devi.Sorrow and sadness has gripped 16 villages in Pauri district. Most of the passengers in the ill fated bus hailed from the villages.48 people were killed when a bus on way to Ramnagar fell into a gorge. The accident has left several families on the crossroads.Surya Rawat (21) whose parents died in the accident feels helpless. His father Manwar Singh worked with a boarding school in Dehradun.“Life is not the same now” said Surya while cremating bodies of parents in Dehradun. His relatives say all they can offer him is sympathy.Two-years-old Ishika will never see her parents again.Ishika's father Vinod Bisht (30) his wife and six-year-old sister were killed but Ishika survived.Meanwhile, a magisterial probe has begun to know the exact reasons behind Uttarakhand's worst accident in the last two decades. Chief Minister TS Rawat has ordered to suspend two officials from police and transport department. Commissioner Garhwal Dileep Jawalkar and deputy inspector general (police) Pushpak Jyoti have also been removed.​