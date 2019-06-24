Villains of Emergency Must be Tracked Down and Punished: Prasar Bharati Chairman
He also backed an idea mooted by a member of the audience that a memorial be built for the Emergency victims.
Speaking at a discussion on "Emergency: Darkest Hour in Indian Democracy", he said India came under a "fascist regime" for months during the Emergency.
New Delhi: The "villains" of the Emergency must be tracked down and punished in order to secure democracy in the country, Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash said on Monday.
Speaking at a discussion on "Emergency: Darkest Hour in Indian Democracy", he said India came under a "fascist regime" for months during the Emergency.
"The villains of the Emergency wrecked our Constitution and the democratic way of life. In my view, we must still track them down. The Nazi hunters are still at work (in the West) even after 60-70 years. We should not let them go," Prakash said.
"We must track them down and punish them. Dr Manmohan Sigh must answer why a person described as a tyrant by the Shah Commission was made an election commissioner. On whose instruction did he do this," he said, referring to Navin Chawla.
"If we wish to secure our democracy, the villains of the Emergency and their mentors must be made to pay," he added.
Prakash also backed an idea mooted by a member of the audience that a memorial be built for the Emergency victims.
"There is a lot of real estate in Lutyens' Delhi, which is occupied by a certain family, which can be vacated," he said, in an apparent reference to the Gandhi family.
S Gurumurthy, chairman, Vivekananda International Foundation, said there could be no Emergency in India now unless the Constitution was overthrown.
The report of the Shah Commission, an independent panel headed by former Chief Justice of India Jayantilal Chhotalal Shah to probe atrocities during the Emergency, which was "destroyed", was one of the finest documents and must be made part of the library in every school and college of the country, he said.
Gurumurthy also called for a debate on the Shah Commission report.
The Emergency refers to a period from 1975 to 1977, when then prime minister Indira Gandhi had imposed a state of emergency across the country.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies: It's Not IPL so Pressure to Perform Will be Different For WI Batsmen - Chahal
- ICC World cup 2019 | Arjun Tendulkar Helping England Prepare for Australia Challenge
- Is Salman Khan Charging Rs 31 Crore per Weekend for Hosting Bigg Boss 13?
- Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Bihari Dialect in 'Method Acting' Video, Watch Here
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s