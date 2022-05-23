Vinai Kumar Saxena Appointed New Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was on Monday appointed the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of New Delhi. This comes after Anil Baijal resigned as the Delhi L-G last week citing personal reasons.

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Baijal’s resignation as the Delhi L-G and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor.

A 1969-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, Baijal took over as the Delhi L-G in December 2016 after his predecessor Najeeb Jung quit. He served as the 21st Lt Governor of Delhi for a period of five years and four months from December 31, 2016, to May 18, 2022.

Baijal’s power tussle with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always been a talking point during his tenure with both often clashing over several governance-related issues.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.