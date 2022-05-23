Vinai Kumar Saxena Appointed New Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

CHANGE LANGUAGE
A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Baijal's resignation as the Delhi L-G and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor

News Desk

Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was on Monday appointed the new Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of New Delhi. This comes after Anil Baijal resigned as the Delhi L-G last week citing personal reasons.

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Baijal’s resignation as the Delhi L-G and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor.

A 1969-batch IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, Baijal took over as the Delhi L-G in December 2016 after his predecessor Najeeb Jung quit. He served as the 21st Lt Governor of Delhi for a period of five years and four months from December 31, 2016, to May 18, 2022.

Baijal’s power tussle with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has always been a talking point during his tenure with both often clashing over several governance-related issues.

first published:May 23, 2022, 20:36 IST