Vinay Kulkarni, Former K'taka Minister and Cong Leader, Held in Connection with 2016 Murder Case

Former Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni was on Thursday detained by the CBI in Dharwad district of Karnataka in connection with murder of then zilla panchayat member and BJP leader from Dharwad Yogeshgouda Goudar. The CBI also questioned Vinay's brother Vijay Kulkarni.

Minutes after Kulkarni was taken to the Dharwad suburban police station, Congress workers gathered outside the station alleging this was a political witch hunt. The workers protested wearing black wrist bands.

Goudar was hacked to death in June 2016 in a gymnasium in Dharwad. His family alleged involvement of Vinay Kulkarn, the then minister in the Congress government.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the present BJP government headed by BS Yediyurappa, in September last year following request from Yogesh's family members. "Vinay Kulkarni is an accused. CBI has arrested him after they found evidence. Everyone wants justice for the family of Yogesh," said Yediyurappa.