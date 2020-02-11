Vinay Mishra (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Vinay Mishra is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Dwarka constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business / Social Work. Vinay Mishra's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 37 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 7.9 crore which includes Rs. 1.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 6.6 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 16.7 lakh of which Rs. 12.4 lakh is self income. Vinay Mishra's has total liabilities of Rs. 78.6 lakh.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Dwarka are: Ashok Pahalwan (BSP), Adarsh Shastri (INC), Parduymn Rajput (BJP), Vinay Mishra (AAP), Deepak Kumar (RJAP), Baljeet Yadav (RRP), Rajnish Jha (NYP), Gautam Singh Bihari (IND), Vinay Kumar Sah (IND), Harsh Vardhan (IND).

