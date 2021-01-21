Joe Biden’s Speech Writer Vinay Reddy is the Pride And Joy of This Remote Telangana Village

Hyderabad: Joe Biden’s speech director Cholleti Vinay Reddy has his roots in a remote village in the Karimnagar district in Telangana and has brought much joy to the residents.

Villagers of Pothireddypeta were elated when Vinay Reddy was chosen as the Speech Director of the White House for the 46th President of the United States. Miles away from Washington DC, villagers stand proud of this ‘international recognition’.

Reddy’s uncle Cholleti Kishan Reddy said, “ We are very happy and feeling proud of it. Our 'Cholleti' dynasty is internationally recognised now."

Also read: 15 Indian-Americans Nominated for The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Administration You Need to Know

Vinay Reddy's father Narayana Reddy hails from the Pothireddypeta village of Huzurabad Mandal of Karimnagar District. A doctor by profession, he moved to the United States in 1970. Vinay Reddy is one of Narayana Reddy’s three children and was raised in Dayton, Ohio.

A view of Vinay Reddy's village in Telangana.

His grandfather Tirupati Reddy served as the sarpanch of the village for 30 years.

Narayana Reddy still owns property in the village in the form of a home and four acres of agricultural land. The residents of the village said that he visits frequently and has provided financial assistance towards various developmental projects in the village. Villagers said that Narayana Reddy would often bring along with him when he visited India and distribute it to the poor, and even give medical advice.

A farmer from the village said, “I am taking care of their agricultural lands. I am cultivating it but they will not expect anything in return."

Youngsters in the village have found inspiration in Vinay Reddy. "We have not seen him. He did not come to our village. Even then he is a real inspiration to us. Hats off to him," said Srinivas, a resident of the village who is an engineering graduate.