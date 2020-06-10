Vindhyachal Temple's Priest Found Having Coronavirus, Says Mirzapur CMO

A priest of the famous Maa Vindhyavasini Temple tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday, Mirzapur's Chief Medical Officer OP Tiwari said.







Dr Tiwari said the priest's sample was sent for testing and its report was received on Wednesday, the CMO said, adding it was found positive.







The CMO said following the test report, all 23 family members of the priest have been quarantined.







The Paschim Mohal locality, where the priest and his family members lived, has been declared a hotspot, the CMO said, adding all necessary precautions are being taken.







Giving details of cases in the district, Dr Tiwari said in all there were 40 COVID cases found in Mirzapur, out of which 24 have already been discharged while 16 are being treated at the Vindhyachal Community Health Centre.







Meanwhile, no decision has yet been taken on reopening the Maa Vindhyavasini Temple, also known as Vindhyachal Temple.