Vinod Kambli, Wife Andrea Accused of Assaulting Singer Ankit Tiwari's Father at Mumbai Mall
Vinod Kambli has made a counter allegation that 59-year-old RK Tiwari, the father of singer Ankit Tiwari, tried to “inappropriately” touch his wife Andrea Hewitt.
File photo of former cricketer Vinod Kambli and wife Andrea Hewitt.
Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea Hewitt have been accused of assaulting a 59-year-old man at the Inorbit Mall in Mumbai’s Malad on Sunday afternoon.
The man in question is the father of Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari, whose brother Ankur was also present at the scene. Tiwari’s father RK Tiwari has alleged that the celebrity couple assaulted him, adding that Andrea also used her footwear to beat him.
A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted Ankur as alleging that the couple even punched his elderly father.
Kambli and his wife, meanwhile, have alleged that RK Tiwari intentionally brushed his hand against Andrea and “inappropriately touched her”. “We were at the mall around 3 pm when my wife caught hold of an old man’s hand. When she caught him in the act, he pushed her away. When we were at the food court, two men, who we assume were the man’s sons, tried to attack my wife,” Kambli told the Mirror.
“The inappropriate touching ka zamaana is over. Such things should be dealt with strictly,” the report quoted Andrea as saying.
Reports also quoted Ankur Tiwari as saying that his father was “disoriented after the attack”. “He couldn’t believe he had been punched, and that a woman was screaming, accusing him of brushing his hand against her. I asked my father to identify the woman, and we realised she was Kambli’s wife.”
Tiwari also claimed that Kambli verbally abused onlookers who were trying to video record the fracas. “He was abusing loudly, cursing everyone around. I asked him to speak to me politely, but he kept pushing me. His wife pushed me too. When I tried calling up the police, he snatched my phone. He even chased awoman to make sure she deleted the video recording from her phone,” he told Mirror.
The matter is now with the Bangur Nagar police.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
