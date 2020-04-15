Violating Lockdown Norms, YSRCP MLA Tries to Reach Andhra From K'taka With 36 Others; Stopped by Police

Hyderabad: Violating the regulations of the Covid-19 lockdown, YSR Congress Party MLA of Kanigiri in Andhra Pradesh, Madhusudan Yadav on Wednesday tried to cross Karnataka border's with Andhra Pradesh and entered into an argument with the police for not permitting him to enter the state.

Yadav was returning from Bengaluru to his constituency in Prakasham district along with 36 others in a convoy of five vehicles.

Upon reaching Cheekalabowli check post, the police stopped them and clearly said they will not be permitted to cross the border due to closure of the interstate borders amid the nationwide lockdown.

The MLA got into a heated argument with the police and said, "Don't you know I am a ruling party MLA? Don’t you listen to my words?"

The police personnel on the check post then informed higher officials about the argument.

DSP of Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the legislator. Following this, Yadav and his followers returned to Bengaluru.

