'Violation of NGT, Centre's Orders': Telangana Urges Krishna Board to Stall AP Projects

Telangana Government on Tuesday urged the Krishna River water board to immediately stall the Rayalaseema lift project and Pothireddipadu expansion works in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to board chairman Chandrasekhar Iyer, Irrigation principal secretary, Rajat Kumar expressed discontent at the ongoing project works in violation of green tribunal directions.

Tagging related photographs of the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project and Pothireddipadu expansion works, Rajat Kumar expressed concern that the board failed to act against the same.

Though NGT stayed the works, the AP government is continuing the works in the name of DPRs he objected. The board did not send an official fact-finding committee to inspect and stall works going on against Telangana interests.

He also apprised him that the Centre has given directions to the AP government to obtain permission and approval from the board. However, the AP government is unmindful of NGT and Centre’s orders.

These works, he said, will hamper Telangana water share and needs as the recently held Cabinet meeting took serious exception to this.

If the works not stalled in AP, drought-hit and fluoride affected areas in our state will face problems, he deplored. These works should be stopped immediately and protect the drinking water needs of Hyderabad, he urged

