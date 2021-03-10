'Violators Will be Socially Boycotted': Panchayat in UP's Muzaffarnagar Bans Youngsters from Wearing Half-pants, Jeans

A panchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district has banned youngsters from wearing half pants, jeans and skirts in public. It also stated that if someone is found violating the orders then the person will be socially boycotted.

As per the diktat, boys are banned from wearing half-pants, while girls from wearing jeans and skirts. The order was announced in a Kshatriya Panchayat organised on Tuesday in Pippalshah village of Charathaval assembly constituency in Muzaffarnagar district in which more than a dozen villagers of Rajput society took part.

As the elections for the Gram Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh are around the corner, the phase of village panchayats has started in western part of the state. Such diktats are being issued in an attempt to maintain their status and existence.

Meanwhile, those present in the panchayat meet, opposed the reservation of seats and even decided to boycott the gram panchayat elections and the upcoming assembly elections.

“The country and society whose culture gets destroyed, then that country and its society also ends automatically. No cannon or gun is required to finish it. So today all the responsible people in this panchayat will not use any such thing as alcohol in elections this time,” Thakur Pooran Singh, who presided over the panchayat, said.

“The second issue is that new age boys wear half-pants in the village. From now, if anyone is found walking around wearing half-pants, then the society will punish him. The third issue is that girls wear jeans or objectionable clothes. It is not good for society. On this, the society should unite and impose a ban on it. Wear clothes that is apt for Indian culture. If schools or colleges do not have this system, then those schools or colleges will also be boycotted,” he concluded.

Last year, khap panchayat leader Naresh Tikait had advised men to not roam around in half pants as only imposing such restrictions on women is not a solution. “Elders have decided to not allow men going about market places and daily public life in half pants as it is distasteful,” Tikait, khap panchayat leader, Muzaffarnagar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.