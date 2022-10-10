Violence Breaks Out in Bengal's Mominpur, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Writes to Amit Shah Demanding CRPF Deployment

Violence and tensions erupted in West Bengal’s Mominpur area on Sunday as two communities clashed. As per reports, several vehicles were vandalised and people pelted stones. A day after the incident, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting urgent deployment of Central forces. Apart from that, Adhikari also demanded the ransacking of Ekbalpur police station. Adhikari also wrote to Bengal Governor La Ganesan.

“I have written to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji & Hon’ble Governor Shri La Ganesan Ji requesting them to urgently deploy Central Forces in the wake of Mominpur violence & ransacking of Ekbalpur Police Station before the Law & Order situation of WB gets out of hand,” Adhikari tweeted. A large number of people surrounded the Ekbalpur Police Station late in the night on Sunday, after which security was tightened.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a visual from the violence and blamed the West Bengal government. “Under Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister, Kolkata has become completely unsafe, communal riots have become common,” he wrote.

Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. On Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the heinous Noakhali riots also happened, and now this is happening in Kolkata…

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar wrote on Twitter that police are not taking any action as the houses of Hindus are being attacked. So far, authorities have not given any reason as to how and why the tension erupted between the two communities.

