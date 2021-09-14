Violence by In-laws Doubled in Delhi, Cases of Women Being Abducted Increased 3 Times: Police Data

Cruelty by husband and in-laws against women in Delhi has more than doubled, while the cases of abduction increased by nearly three times this year when compared to 2020, the Delhi police data released up to August 15 shows.

According to the police, 208 cases of abduction of women were reported this year up to August 15. This was more than what was reported in 2019 or 2020. Only 70 cases of abduction were recorded in 2020 up to August 15. The city reported 177 cases during 2020 while the previous year, the national capital had recorded 201 abduction cases.

Similarly, the cases registered under IPC sections 498-A (abuse by husband or husband’s relatives) and section 406 (criminal breach of trust) have more than doubled this year. The city reported 1,153 cases of cruelty by husband and in-laws till August 15, 2020. This year, the cases under these categories have jumped to 2,585, the Delhi police data shows. This was also more than what was reported during the entire 2020 – 2,557 cases.

Dowry deaths have increased this year compared to 2020 – from 70 deaths last year up to August 15, the city reported at least 79 such deaths this year during the same period.

The cases of rape, assault on women and insult to the modesty of women have also increased in the city. The city recorded 1,231 cases of rape this year, up from 908 reported last year up to August.

Delhi is ranked first among 19 metropolitan cities in India with the highest number of crimes against women, according to the 2018 data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

