Violence Erupts in JNU as Masked Mob Attacks Students, Teachers; Police Say Peace Restored, Varsities Protest

New Delhi: Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.

Over 20 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus late in the evening.

The violence drew strong reactions from opposition parties which hit out at the BJP and accused "those in power" of trying to scuttle the voice of students.

Senior Union ministers and JNU alumni S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman swiftly condemned the incident. Sitharaman asserted that the government wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.

The Home and HRD ministries sought reports from Delhi Police and JNU administration, respectively. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Police chief and enquired about the situation at JNU. Sources said the violence started at around 5 PM.

The JNU administration said "masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people" and that police had been called in to maintain law and order.

The students alleged that the attackers entered hostels and assaulted students and teachers. Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks, moving around a building.

Delhi Police said it conducted a flag march and the situation was brought under control after it got a written request from the JNU administration.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence. The students' union alleged that its members, including Ghosh, were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.

But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged that its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured, while 11 were missing. Among the injured was the secretary of its JNU unit.

The violence occurred while a public meeting by the JNU Teachers' Association was being held. "We had organised a peace meet at the tea point at 5 pm. As soon as it got over, we saw that a large number of people entered the campus and they started arbitrarily attacking teachers and students," R Mahalaxmi, a professor of History department, said.

"How did such a large number of people with rods in their hands enter the campus, that is what we are wondering about. I think they were political activist instigated by the people who always call us anti-nationals," Pradeep Shinde, another professor, said.

In a video shared online, Ghosh could be seen bleeding from the head. "I have been brutally beaten up by people wearing masks.... I was there with one of my activists when I was brutally beaten up. I am not even able to talk," she is heard saying in the video.

Earlier, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement, "This is an urgent message for the entire JNU community that there is a law and order situation on the campus.... The JNU Administration has called the police to maintain order." "This is the moment to remain calm and be on the alert.... Efforts are already being made to tackle the miscreants," he added.

The JNUSU claimed that "ABVP members wearing masks were moving around on the campus with lathis, rods and hammers". "They are pelting bricks...getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers have also been beaten up," the JNUSU claimed.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Left student organisations SFI, AISA and DSF were behind the violence. "Around 25 students have been seriously injured in the attack and there is no information about whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalised by the Leftist goons," the ABVP claimed.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I am so shocked to know about the violence at JNU. Students attacked brutally. Police should immediately stop violence and restore peace. How will the country progress if our students will not be safe inside univ campus?" Kejriwal said he also spoke to the L-G over the issue.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal condemned Sunday's violence and said the situation was being "closely monitored". "The violence in JNU against students and teachers is highly condemnable. Directed @DelhiPolice to take all possible steps in coordination with JNU Administration to maintain law and order & take action against the perpetrators of violence. The situation is being closely monitored," he tweeted.

The Congress alleged that the attack on JNU students was a "state-sponsored mayhem". Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the injured at the AIIMS.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury blamed the ABVP for the violence and alleged that the attacks were "planned" by those in power. "It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda," he tweeted.

An HRD Ministry official was quoted as saying by PTI, "We have sought an immediate report from the JNU registrar about the situation on the campus.We have spoken to the vice chancellor and Delhi police officials to ensure that peace is maintained on the campus."

A large section of JNU students have been taking part in the protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the national capital. The university was earlier embroiled in a major row over alleged anti-national slogans being raised by some students in February 2016.

Protests Against JNU Violence

Delhi

Hundreds of students from different universities in the national capital staged a protest outside the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO. Students from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were joined by those from Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia. The protesters raised slogans and demanded that police leave the JNU campus.

Uttar Pradesh

Protests were held at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh. A spokesperson of protesting students said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). In a statement, the AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) condemned the violence. AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognizance of the "unprecedented situation arising from Sunday's assault on JNU students and teachers".

Maharashtra

Students of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) staged a protest condemning the attack on students. They held a demonstration outside the gate of the premier film institute, holding banners with message "FTII stands with JNU, condemns the violence of ABVP Goons".

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray also condemned the campus violence. Thackeray, who handles the Youth Affairs portfolio among others, demanded stern action against the "goons" who attacked them. "The violence and brutality faced by students, while protesting, is worrisome. Be it Jamia, be it JNU. Students mustn't face brutal force! Let them be!," he tweeted. "These goons must face action. They must be brought to time-bound and swift justice," he further said.

Tamil Nadu

DMK president M K Stalin condemned the violence on the JNU campus and sought action against the culprits. Stalin, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, took to Twitter to condemn what he called violence in the aftermath of the protests against the contentious citizenship law. "Shocked to see visuals of masked miscreants attacking JNU students inside the campus," Stalin said.

"DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students within universities in the aftermath of #CAA2019. All those who are responsible for these incidents must brought to book immediately," he added.

The party's youth wing said, "ABVP and BJP must remember one thing, we, the students are neither frightened of them nor would give up our protests. Our fight for freedom from fascism would not be shaken by the violent acts of BJP, ABVP and their stooges. The government should immediately intervene and arrest the ABVP goondas who not only attacked the students, professors of JNU but also vandalised the university properties."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.