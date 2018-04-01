Violence-hit Jaitaran Remains Under Curfew, Internet Services Suspended

: Jaitaran town of Pali district near Jodhpur, hit by a communal violence on Saturday following stone-pelting at a Hanuman Jayanti procession continues to be under tight vigil amid continued curfew and suspension of internet services, the police said on Monday.We have already imposed curfew in the Jaitaran town and have suspended internet services to do away with the possibility of inflammatory messages spreading on social media, said Inspector General of Police (Jodhpur Range) Hawa Singh Ghumaria.The imposition of curfew and suspension of internet services in Jaitaran and 3 other adjoining subdivisions continue as a measure of abundant caution, considering the sensitivity of the issue and communal history of the area, the officer added.The police force has been deployed heavily under direct supervision of senior police officers in Jaitaran and other adjoining towns, he said adding a total of 750 policemen have been deployed in Jaitaran and its neighbouring towns.Meanwhile, nearly 50 persons from both sides of the communal divide have been arrested so far, he said adding that the number may shoot up further as the rounding up of suspected trouble makers is in progress.So far 50 persons have been arrested under separate charges of triggering communal violence and disturbing the peace. Out of this, 30 persons have been made for participating in the violence and the rest for disturbing the peace, said Ghumaria.The IGP said senior police and administrative officials are consistently camping in Jaitaran and keeping a sharp eye on the situation.About half a dozen persons including 4 policemen had been injured in stone-pelting incidents by the two communities in the town on Saturday afternoon, triggered by stone-pelting at the procession passing through the main market.One bus, two auto-rickshaws and two vans including some vehicles at a scarp dealer shop, besides half a dozen shops had been set on fire following the stone-pelting.District collector Sudhi Kumar said the administration was in the process of assessing the total destruction in the mob fury.