Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Violence in Jammu & Kashmir Reduced after Abrogation of Article 370, Says Army

General Officer Commander in Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Singh said, ever since the abrogation of article 370 on August 5, there has been significant improvement in all the violence parameters in Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Violence in Jammu & Kashmir Reduced after Abrogation of Article 370, Says Army
A view of a deserted street during restrictions at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)

Bhaderwah/Jammu: The Army on Friday said violence in the Kashmir valley has gone down since the abrogation of the Article 370 on August 5.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 'Sangam Youth Festival' at University Campus, Bhaderwah, General Officer Commander in Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said he had high hopes from the valley's youngsters.

"The situation in valley is under control. Ever since the abrogation of article 370 on August 5, there has been significant improvement in all the violence parameters in Kashmir," Lt Gen Singh told reporters here.

"There has been reduction in terrorist initiated incidents. There has been reduction in stone pelting incidents. There has also been reduction in the protests that were carried out by the people or the large number of crowds coming out," he added.

But the situation remains fragile, because Pakistan continues with its designs to push in infiltrators so that they can keep the state of Jammu and Kashmir in a constant state of turmoil, the Army commander said.

"We are prepared to foil their designs," he added.

Replying to a question, he said there was no change in the role of the UN along the Line of Control.

Speaking about the festival, he said: "This is very humble contribution from the Army to provide a platform to the youth in Bhaderwah for nurturing their talent."

"They are the future not only of Jammu and Kashmir but the nation," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram