Violence In Kannur Over IUML Worker's Death

Kannur (Kerala), Apr 7: At least 10 Left party offices were vandalised and police resorted to baton charge as violence broke out in Kerala’s Kannur district on Wednesday night over the death of an IUML youth wing member. Widespread violence was witnessed during the funeral procession of the 22-year-old Youth League member, Mansur, who died in a post-poll clash allegedly between workers of the CPI(M) and the IUML on Tuesday.

District Collector T V Subhash has called an all-party peace meeting at 11 am on Thursday. Kannur Range Inspector General Venugopal K Nair said the situation was under control. CPI(M) offices at Panoor in Kannur district have been attacked and burned, a party source from the district told PTI.

Kannur Superintendent of Police Ilango R told .

