'Violence in Tripura is Gift of the Left and Will Linger till Polls': Pradyot Manikya

Though this interview could not be organised during his visit to Guwahati recently, on his way to Shillong this week, Kirit Pradyot Manikya Deb Burman joined News18 for a brief conversation. In his traditional white kurta-pajama, the suave and elegant ‘Maharaja’ was at his candid best on issues that could determine the outcome of the 2023 Tripura elections.

“Please, I am no Maharaja. I am a simple common person with no ego at all. Don’t put me in the league of the royal families of Rajasthan or Gujarat. I move around in autorickshaws, did not study abroad and have a lot of friends in the Northeast. I don’t play polo but love my football and I enjoy my ‘bhat’ (rice) and which I eat with my hands. I love to be the Bubagra,” said Pradyot before the conversation could move ahead with him being introduced as the scion of the royal family and the 186th King Titular. Chairman of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, also known as TIPRA, Pradyot Manikya is known as ‘Bubagra’ among his people. So, during the rest of the interview, we decided call him that too.

On Tuesday, The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance and the Assam Jatiya Parishad collaborated to fight for the rights of the native people of the region. This is for the first time that TIPRA has ventured out of the territory of Tripura to form a pivotal platform and voice concerns about indigenous culture, tradition and rights. This includes repealing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, updating the National Register of Citizens, and safeguarding constitutional provisions for the protection of Tripura’s indigenous culture. It’s a move akin to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s NEDA (Northeast Democratic Alliance).

This is for the first time that you are trying to collate the regional forces of the Northeast…

We have spoken about a platform where all the regional parties and forces can voice their concerns in a holistic approach and let’s see what happens from here. No party is a small party or a big party. At one point of time, the Congress was a large party in Tripura. In Assam AGP was one of the biggest parties. Today, it’s the junior party to the BJP in the state. All I want is a united voice to go to Delhi.

Will you lead the voice?

No, I will not lead the voice. I will facilitate, and many like me are there who can also be the same.

The autonomous district council (ADC) poll results of Tripura were believed to have had an impact on the Assam elections. More so with regional parties like the Asom Jatiyo Parishad, as the poll planks were the same.

If my results were declared ahead of the Assam elections, then I think the outcome would have been different. People of the Northeast have stopped believing in themselves. Once Congress did the same. It allied with the smaller parties. Whosoever is at the Centre shall play this game. We have to be very clever. The state in which we are today can either get better or worse if we keep taking Delhi’s line. We need to have an independent point of view and this has to go to Delhi, or else things can’t be changed. If we keep saying ‘Yes sir, yes sir, then they shall not get the clarity of the picture here that prevails.

So this platform will help TIPRA in the ensuing elections?

Do you think I have created this platform to contest elections? I say the Northeast is in danger. You keep on doing elections. If the security of the people is not guaranteed, if the demography is not protected, then will mere elections serve the purpose? The Northeast’s strategic interest, economic interest and security is in danger, and for that you need to think beyond elections. Voice in democracy is not just elections. Not everybody is there to win elections. We need to talk about constitutional guarantees given to the people of the Northeast. It’s very unfortunate that we categorise ‘Oh, the people will be voting anyway’. The Prime Minister and the chief minister have to listen to us. Not everything boils down to elections. I think it boils down to the interest of the people and the nation.

BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia says that the party is contemplating on an alliance with TIPRA in the elections.

I am not aware of this and if I need to talk at all then I can talk to Amit Shah or Himanta da (the Assam chief minister) straightway. I am good with Himanta Biswa Sarma. I am the chairman of Tipra Motha and I will decide if there is going to be an alliance or not. I want things in writing on our demands of Greater Tipraland.

You mentioned the extinction of indigenous people in 2026 delimitation.

The state has a characteristic. This is what the BJP is talking about in Bengal. If the indigenous people are not given their constitutional rights before 2026, then as the delimitation starts, you see in Tripura we shall not have the figures to talk or negotiate for a better future of our community. The Tiprasa people have survived for thousands of years. We have the right to preserve our language, culture and socio-cultural privileges. This is the ‘last fight’. If this time we cannot make ourselves loud as a collective voice to Delhi and seek our constitutional guarantee, then in 2026 we shall not have the numbers. We shall be extinct.

What do you want?

Article 2, Article 3 of the Indian constitution. A separate state or a Union Territory for that matter.

Will you confine Tipraland to the autonomous district council areas?

No, slightly more than the autonomous district council areas. We want the indigenous people to dominate areas such as Kalyanpur, Teliamura,Abhaypur and Amarpur in the realm of discussions.

Will capital Agartala be in the sphere? You have your palace here.

No, not Agartala. So what if I have my ancestral house in the capital city? You can keep Agartala if you want. Let’s have a talk. You cannot dilute or divert the issue or make me a minister or Rajya Sabha member. Don’t address me as the King. I am no Raja. I am not that kind who would be hankering for power.

So in that case are you open to an alliance for the 2023 elections?

Let the proposal come. I have not objected to any kind of understanding or alliance. I am open to an alliance with the BJP if it is required. We have been demanding justice for the last two years. However, whatever is the deal, it should be transparent and done in public and not three or four people sitting in a room. My people should know what we are discussing. I cannot cheat or conceal anything from my people. I am talking to IPFT. In Meghalaya, I have good relations with UDP and chief minister Conrad Sangma. However, I am of the opinion that situations should not be managed and, honestly speaking, till when can we afford to do so. The efforts should be channelised for a solution. The Citizenship Amendment Act affects the Northeast. Each state addresses the issue individually and relates to Delhi whereas the Northeast should be united on issues like this. It’s not like Mizoram thinks that we are out of the CAA so we shall not put our fingers in it or Meghalaya thinking likewise. This does not serve a purpose.

Have you moved the Supreme Court on NRC and CAA?

The Supreme Court is too busy with Arnab Goswami and Sushant Singh Rajput. NRC to me should not be linked to any religion. The CAA does interlink NRC and provides the leeway for Hindus, Christians, Buddhist and Jains whereas it should not be so. An illegal is an illegal and has no caste, creed or colour. Tripura has given shelter to enough persecuted people; my family personally provided pastures to many such people. We are incapable now. Why not distribute the load to the other states of the country?

The Assam election results proved that CAA and NRC were not influencing factors in electoral politics. Can these be factors in Tripura?

Oh yes. CAA and NRC can be influencing factors; we have to make it a propaganda. However, I am not in favour of disharmony among communities.

It’s often said that Assam cannot be allowed to be another Tripura. Should Assam follow the TIPRA model?

We don’t want to become another Tripura. Why become a Tripura? If Pradyot can do it in Tripura, why can’t Assam? We have turned the tables in the autonomous council elections. Everyone thought, what can a bunch of young men of 30-35 do? Apart from me and one of the members, the rest did not have any political background. My model can be implemented. ADC was the citadel of the Left for 25 years. My fight in the ADC areas is with the Left and not with BJP or the Congress. Tripura elections will need TIPRA to keep the Left out of the arena. I am in my area. The straight fight is with Gono Mukti. Congress is still a friend. I left Congress when I was still the state president of the party. I still speak to Rahul Gandhi.

Violence in Tripura continues unabated.

This violence is the legacy of the Left. Be it West Bengal, Tripura and to a large extent in Kerala. This is not good but this election…I believe there will be violence. Though the Left is not there, the trait remains and politics here is smeared with it.

What is the statue ideology that you are embarking upon?

I want to have the statue of Lachit Borphukon, the great Ahom general, in Tripura so that my people ask about this great hero who led the war against the Mughals and know the rich history of Assam. Likewise, I wish that the statue of our hero finds a place in Guwahati. This is how the Northeast will unite, and feel related and responsible for one another.

