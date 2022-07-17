Violence Over Class 12 Girl’s Death in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi; Sec 144 Imposed

Violence broke out in Tamil Nadu Kallakurichi with protesters entering a school, setting buses ablaze, vandalising school property as they sought justice over the death of a Class 12 girl.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu | Violence broke out in Kallakurichi with protesters entering a school, setting buses ablaze, vandalizing school property as they sought justice over the death of a Class 12 girl pic.twitter.com/gntDjuC2Zx — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

Police have imposed prohibitory orders in the area, where the violence broke out.

