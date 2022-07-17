CHANGE LANGUAGE
Violence Over Class 12 Girl’s Death in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi; Sec 144 Imposed

Last Updated: July 17, 2022, 16:36 IST

Protesters are demanding justice over the death of a Class XII student

Violence broke out in Tamil Nadu Kallakurichi with protesters entering a school, setting buses ablaze, vandalising school property as they sought justice over the death of a Class 12 girl.

Police have imposed prohibitory orders in the area, where the violence broke out.

first published:July 17, 2022, 16:36 IST
last updated:July 17, 2022, 16:36 IST