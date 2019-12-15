Violence Reported from Nadia, Howrah Against Citizenship Act, Roads Blockades at Several Places in Bengal
Protesters blocked various important roads in Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. They also blocked roads and railway tracks in various stations of the districts.
Police personnel attempt to disperse protesters during a demonstration against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal on Saturday (PTI)
Kolkata: Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts of West Bengal which is witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act, police said on Sunday.
Protesters blocked various important roads in Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. They also blocked roads and railway tracks in various stations of the districts, the police said.
In Domjur area of Howrah district, protesters organised road blockades and shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government. A huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot to control the situation.
Violent protests have rocked several parts of the state in the last two days with agitators torching railways stations and vandalising public property. Incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts, and rural Howrah on Saturday.
